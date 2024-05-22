Home / Companies / Results / Airtel Payments Bank's FY24 profit surges 60% to Rs 34.5 cr, revenue up 42%

Airtel Payments Bank's FY24 profit surges 60% to Rs 34.5 cr, revenue up 42%

Calling it the strongest quarter, the payments bank said it posted a 15 per cent sequential growth at Rs 539 crore in the March quarter

Airtel Payments Bank
Its monthly transacting users (MTU) grew to 80.4 million, and its gross merchandise value (GMV) reached Rs 2,550 billion. Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Airtel Payments Bank on Wednesday reported a 60 per cent year-on-year surge in its profit at Rs 34.5 crore in FY24.

Revenue for the fiscal saw a 42 per cent increase to Rs 1,836 crore, according to a company statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"As we witness sustained demand for our digital offerings and accelerate customer acquisitions, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower every Indian with safe, simple and rewarding digital banking services," Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, said.

Calling it the strongest quarter, the payments bank said it posted a 15 per cent sequential growth at Rs 539 crore in the March quarter.

The bank, a subsidiary of telecom major Bharti Airtel, said it witnessed significant momentum in savings account acquisitions in Q4FY24 and now onboards over a million new customers monthly.

Its monthly transacting users (MTU) grew to 80.4 million, and its gross merchandise value (GMV) reached Rs 2,550 billion.

"Over the past four years, the bank has experienced rapid growth, achieving a remarkable 40 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenues. Today, the bank's annualized revenue for March 2024 has surged to Rs 2,400 crores, marking an inflexion point," the statement said.

The payments bank's workforce headcount stood at around 1,400.

Also Read

Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Profit drops 31% to Rs 2,072 cr, revenue down 10%

Bharti Airtel surges 2% on mixed bag of Q4 performance

Tap-and-Pay: Noise launches watch in partnership with Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel launches 14 stores in Pune, to display entire range of offerings

Airtel arm Telesonic Networks penalised for irregularity in claiming ITC

Strides Pharma Q4 Results: Posts net profit of Rs 10.44 cr, revenue up 5.6%

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit rises 187% to Rs 6.9 crore, revenue up 28%

Sundaram Finance Holdings Q4 results: Net profit rises 173% to Rs 269.32 cr

TeamLease Q4 results: Net profit rises 14% on general staffing strength

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4: Net profit jumps seven-fold to Rs 208 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Airtel payments bankcorporate earnings

First Published: May 22 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story