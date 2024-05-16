Home / Companies / Results / Akzo Nobel India Q4 results: Net profit rises 13.94% to Rs 108.7 cr

Akzo Nobel India Q4 results: Net profit rises 13.94% to Rs 108.7 cr

Akzo Nobel India said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24 subject to shareholders' approval in the forthcoming annual general meeting

q4, Q4 projections, results
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Thursday reported a 13.94 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 108.7 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024, driven by volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.4 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Akzo Nobel India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was Rs 973.4 crore as compared to Rs 951.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The increase in revenue was driven by strong double-digit volume growth, the company said.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 836.7 crore over Rs 824.9 crore a year ago.

Akzo Nobel India said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24 subject to shareholders' approval in the forthcoming annual general meeting.
 

The total dividend for FY24 aggregates to Rs 75 per share, including an interim dividend of Rs 50 declared earlier.

For the fiscal ended on March 31, 2024, the consolidated net profit was Rs 426.6 crore compared to Rs 335.1 crore in the preceding year.

In FY24, consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 3,961.6 crore as against Rs 3,802.1 crore in FY23.

Akzo Nobel India Chairman and MD Rajiv Rajgopal said the company closed FY24 with "new highs in absolute performance across revenue, gross margin, EBIT from operations and PAT" building on its record growth trajectory for the third straight year.

"While doing so, our double-digit profitable momentum of five years gained further traction," he said.

In the fourth quarter, while double-digit volume gains were made in the company's operating segments, there was an expected moderation on account of the industry-wide price corrections with demand being driven by value and B2B business.

"Sustained raw material deflation and favourable mix allowed us to invest in brand awareness and growth while delivering further margin and profit expansion," Rajgopal said.

Also Read

Children of Narges Mohammadi to accept Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf

Akzo Nobel India Q3 results: Net profit rises 16.8% to Rs 114 crore

Pallavi Shroff refuses second term as Asian Paints' Independent Director

Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit rises 1.8%, misses estimates

Paints shares lose sheen post Birla Opus launch; Asian Paints at 10-mth low

Brookfield REIT Q4 results: Net operating income rises 89% at Rs 461 cr

M&M Q4 results: PAT rises 4% to Rs 2,754 crore on strong auto biz

Motherson Sumi Wiring Q4 results: Net profit rises 38% to Rs 191.44 cr

Biocon Q4 results: Profit drops 57% to Rs 135 crore; revenue up 4%

V-Guard Q4 results: Net profit rises to Rs 76 cr on strong demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Akzo NobelAkzo Nobel India paints industryQ4 Results

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story