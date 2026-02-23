Vivo V70 FE with MediaTek 7360 Turbo may launch soon: What to expect

After launching the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite on February 19, the Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly gearing up to launch the Vivo V70 FE soon. According to a report by Gizbot, official-looking renders and key specifications of the said smartphone have reportedly surfaced on the web. The report adds that the smartphone may be unveiled on February 28, with its India launch to follow closely with a few changes.

Vivo V70 FE: What to expect

As per the Gizbot report, the Vivo V70 FE will likely be launched in three colour options, namely Muse Purple, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver. It may sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V70 and V70 Elite sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo V70 FE might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, as opposed to Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 in V70, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in V70 Elite. The anticipated smartphone may arrive in the market in three configurations – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The Vivo V70 FE may sport a 200MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, it may feature a 32MP camera. The Vivo V70 and V70 Elite sport a 50MP main camera, 50 MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP wide-angle camera on the back, and a 50MP camera on the front. The anticipated smartphone is also expected to support 4K video recording, akin to other two models. It is expected to get camera features like AI Travel Portrait, AI Retouch, AI Best Face, and Film Photo mode.

ALSO READ: Vivo V70 Elite review: Camera-first phone strikes balance with performance The Vivo V70 FE is expected to be powered by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. In comparison, the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite are powered by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support. For durability and resistance against dust and water, the Vivo V70 FE may also be IP68 and IP69 rated, similar to the other two models. It is also expected to run Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Vivo V70 FE: Expected specifications