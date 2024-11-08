Ashok Leyland Q2 PAT up 34% on cost control measures, steel price dip

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, has posted a 34 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of FY25 to Rs 705.64 crore, compared to the same period last financial year, owing to its cost control measures, benign steel prices, and reduced material costs.

A one-time exceptional item of Rs 117 crore, representing an increase in the value of one of the invested companies, also added to the profit. During the July-September quarter of the last financial year, net profit was Rs 526.01 crore. The company said that its electric vehicle subsidiary, Switch Mobility, is expected to achieve earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) breakeven during the current financial year, driven by increasing demand and a healthy order book of 2,000 vehicles.

Despite strong profits, total income dipped by 2 per cent to Rs 11,262.84 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 11,463.03 crore in Q2 FY24. “This was due to a decline in medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) volume, caused by excessive heatwaves and rains in some parts of the country,” said K M Balaji, chief financial officer, Ashok Leyland.

MHCV domestic sales volume stood at 25,685 units, down from 29,947 units in Q2 FY24. Light commercial vehicle (LCV) volume was 16,629 units compared to 16,998 units in the same quarter last year. Export volumes for the quarter were 3,310 units, an increase of 14 per cent.

Ashok Leyland’s domestic MHCV market share remains above 31 per cent, with plans to increase it to 35 per cent. The company maintained market leadership in the bus segment. The LCV domestic market share in addressable segments also improved in the first half of the year.

Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “The Indian economy is expected to perform well in the second half, which would benefit our industry. We remain optimistic about industry prospects for H2, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, resumption of government spending in capital expenditure, and good monsoons.”

“Our robust performance in Q2 is backed by our technological and cost leadership. Internationally, we are intensifying our expansion strategy in our focus markets of SAARC, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, aiming to achieve our best performance ever this fiscal. We continue to invest in new products with alternative fuels. Switch is performing well with an order book of nearly 2,000 buses,” Hinduja said.

Defence, power solutions, and aftermarket businesses continue to perform well and are expected to post strong growth in the current financial year. The company expanded its product offerings in Q2 by launching new products in the tipper, bus, haulage, and LCV segments. It also continued its focus on expanding the distribution network. The board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share on a face value of Re 1.

Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland, added, “Our focus on profitability continues. We are pleased to have improved our profitability by focusing on premiumisation of our products, addressing cost compression opportunities, and continuously elevating our customer service standards. We are well on track to achieve mid-teen Ebitda in the medium term.”