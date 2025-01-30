Welspun Living Q3 results: Net profit falls 31.4% to Rs 122.87 crore

Homes textiles major Welspun Living Ltd on Thursday reported a 31.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024 impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 179.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Welspun Living Ltd (WLL) said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,489.61 crore as against Rs 2,410.87 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 2,369.72 crore as compared to Rs 2.214.29 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said, adding it had also incurred an exchange loss of Rs 8.01 crore in the third quarter.

During the quarter home textiles segment revenue was higher at Rs 2,281.79 crore as compared to Rs 2,251.41 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Flooring business clocked revenue of Rs 215.73 crore as compared to Rs 246.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the filing said.

Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka said in Q3FY25, Welspun Living achieved 3 per cent consolidated revenue growth, with home textile exports up 6 per cent and the company "remains committed to redefining home solutions sustainably while establishing itself as the 'FMCG of Textiles'.