Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Welspun Living Q3 results: Net profit falls 31.4% to Rs 122.87 crore

Welspun Living Q3 results: Net profit falls 31.4% to Rs 122.87 crore

The revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,489.61 crore as against Rs 2,410.87 crore in the year-ago period

Q3 result
The company had posted a profit of Rs 179.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 7:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Homes textiles major Welspun Living Ltd on Thursday reported a 31.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024 impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 179.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Welspun Living Ltd (WLL) said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,489.61 crore as against Rs 2,410.87 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 2,369.72 crore as compared to Rs 2.214.29 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said, adding it had also incurred an exchange loss of Rs 8.01 crore in the third quarter.

During the quarter home textiles segment revenue was higher at Rs 2,281.79 crore as compared to Rs 2,251.41 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Flooring business clocked revenue of Rs 215.73 crore as compared to Rs 246.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the filing said.

Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka said in Q3FY25, Welspun Living achieved 3 per cent consolidated revenue growth, with home textile exports up 6 per cent and the company "remains committed to redefining home solutions sustainably while establishing itself as the 'FMCG of Textiles'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shree Cement Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls 72.5% to Rs 193 crore

Waaree Energies Q3 results: Net profit grows multifold to Rs 5,068 cr

Hester Biosciences Q3 results: Net profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 11.41 cr

Arvind SmartSpaces Q3 results: Net profit jumps 5-fold to Rs 47.73 cr

BoB Q3FY25 results: PAT rises 5.6% to Rs 4,837 cr, income at Rs 34,676 cr

Topics :WelspunWelspun IndiaQ3 results

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story