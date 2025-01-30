L&T Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 14%, misses street estimates

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a steady 14 per cent growth in its net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the October-December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25), on the back of healthy operational performance.

The company’s quarterly profit, however, missed street estimates. In a Bloomberg poll, analysts had estimated an adjusted net income of Rs 3,771 crore and revenue of Rs 64,742 crore.

For the quarter, L&T instead reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,358.8 crore, up from Rs 2,947.36 crore a year ago. Profits were supported by a healthy 17 per cent growth in net sales, which stood at Rs 64,667 crore in the same period. PBDIT for the company also rose 10 per cent to Rs 8,866.03 crore.

L&T’s outstanding order book as of December 2024 stood at Rs 5.64 trillion, its highest ever. The company’s new orders won in the quarter also hit an all-time quarterly high of Rs 1.16 trillion, up 53 per cent from a year ago.

ALSO READ: L&T wins big order for freight handling in gulf worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore In a call with the media, L&T maintained its earlier stated guidance for the full financial year (FY25), projecting a 15 per cent growth in revenue, a 10 per cent growth in order inflows from a year ago, and core margins to remain at 8.25 per cent.

Also Read

R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer and whole-time director at the company, also indicated Rs 5.5 trillion as the prospective order pipeline for the coming quarters, comprising a mix of domestic and international orders.

With domestic order wins in Q3 doubling from a year ago, Raman noted that the domestic market has picked up pace and was “hopeful the trajectory will continue.”

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T, said in a press statement, “Our commitment to timely execution, operational excellence, and a customer-centric approach is reflected in our healthy financial performance. The projects and manufacturing businesses of the company continue to perform well, enabled by the improved productivity pursuant to our sustained digital adoption efforts.”

Sequentially, L&T’s net profit was marginally down by 1 per cent, while net sales were up 5 per cent.

In a separate statement to the exchanges, L&T announced an order win for its minerals and metals (M&M) vertical for setting up freight-handling facilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The order is valued in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

Sharing his outlook, Subrahmanyan noted, “The upcoming Union Budget is expected to emphasise building infrastructure, adoption of technology, improving learning efficacy and skill development, and policy continuity towards energy transition, which will provide the necessary impetus to the Indian economy.”

Further commenting on geopolitics, he added, “We expect the Middle East to continue to strengthen its physical and digital infrastructure besides continuing to monetise its oil and gas assets. Amid this backdrop, the company will continue to pursue excellence and leverage its strengths to seize new opportunities while remaining resilient.”

About 60 per cent of the orders L&T has won in the current financial year were from the West Asia region.

L&T said its revenue growth in the quarter under review was supported by a strong order book and a ramp-up in execution momentum across its projects and manufacturing (P&M) businesses. International revenues during the quarter stood at Rs 32,764 crore, constituting 51 per cent of total revenues, reflecting improved execution in its international P&M portfolio.

The international market also contributed 53 per cent to new orders won in the quarter under review.

On the recent rupee depreciation, Raman noted that L&T is a net recipient of foreign currency and stands to gain. He added that the company’s foreign currency loans were covered with sufficient hedges.