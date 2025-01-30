Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hester Biosciences Q3 results: Net profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 11.41 cr

The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 11.41 crore in the October-December quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 4.02 crore in the year-ago period

Revenue from operations dropped by 6 per cent to Rs 63.22 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Hester Biosciences Ltd on Thursday reported a nearly three-fold jump in profit for the December quarter of 2024-25, mainly driven by foreign exchange gains.

The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 11.41 crore in the October-December quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 4.02 crore in the year-ago period, an exchange filing said.

Revenue from operations dropped by 6 per cent to Rs 63.22 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 66.98 crore in the year-ago period. The company recorded an unrealised foreign exchange gain of Rs 7.83 crore due to currency fluctuations.

Revenue from animal healthcare division dropped 24 per cent while that from poultry segment rose by 12 per cent and from pet care more than doubled during the quarter.

Rajiv Gandhi, CEO and MD of Hester Biosciences said, Looking ahead, our focus remains on achieving bottom-line targets while driving growth across divisions. The upcoming launch of the Avian Influenza vaccine, scheduled for release this year, is expected to significantly enhance the performance of the Poultry Healthcare Division and create new export opportunities.

Shares of Hester Biosciences, a leading animal vaccines and health products manufacturer, dropped 1.6 per cent to Rs 2,064 on BSE.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

