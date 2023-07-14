Home / Companies / Results / Bandhan Bank Q1 FY24 results: Net profit declines 19% to Rs 721 crore

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY24 results: Net profit declines 19% to Rs 721 crore

Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 4,908 crore from Rs 4,385 crore in FY2023, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bandhan Bank on Friday reported an 18.7 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 721 crore in the June quarter due to a decline in net interest income.

The Kolkata-based private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 887 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 4,908 crore from Rs 4,385 crore in FY2023, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank grew to Rs 4,523 crore over Rs 4,055 crore in the June quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income of the bank declined to Rs 2,491 crore in Q1 FY24 as compared to Rs 2,514 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 6.76 per cent of gross advances by the end of June 2023, from 7.25 per cent as of June 2022.

However, net NPAs or bad loans rose to 2.18 per cent as against 1.92 per cent a year ago.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank improved to 19.75 per cent from 19.44 per cent in the same quarter of FY23.

Also Read

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit falls 57.5% to Rs 808 crore

Bandhan Bank triples number of branches to 1,500 in less than 8 years

Bandhan Bank Q3 profit slumps 66% to Rs 291 crore on higher provisions

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Penalty for littering garbage on roads in Kolkata hiked 100 times

Stockbroker Angel One logs rise in profit by 22% in Q1 as orders surge

Wipro Q1 profit rises 12% to Rs 2,870 cr, revenue up at Rs 22,831 cr

Health, motor continue to drive general insurance, Q1 sales jump 17.9%

Marico expects gross margin to improve 200-250 bps as inflation cools

Federal Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 42% to Rs 854 crore, NII up 20%

Topics :Bandhan BankQ1 results

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story