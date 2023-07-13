Home / Companies / Results / Federal Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 42% to Rs 854 crore, NII up 20%

Federal Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 42% to Rs 854 crore, NII up 20%

The bank is reportedly looking to raise around Rs 4,000 crore in 2023-24

Shine Jacob

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kerala-based Federal Bank has posted a 42 per cent rise in net profit during the first quarter of 2023-24 at Rs 854 crore, this is compared to Rs 601 crore during the same quarter in FY23.

The bank posted a 34 per cent rise in operating profit in April to June FY24 at Rs 1,302 crore, compared to Rs 973 crore in the same quarter in FY23. In the latest quarter, net interest income grew 20 per cent to Rs 1,919 crore compared to Rs 1,605 crore in Q1 FY23. The bank’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) at the end of the quarter stood at Rs 4,434.77 crore, which as a percentage of gross advances comes to 2.38 per cent, improving from 2.69 per cent last year.  Net NPA stood at Rs 1,274.59 crore, and net NPA as a percentage of net advances is at 0.69 per cent, improving from 0.94 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

“We have had a strong start to FY 24, despite Q1 traditionally being a seasonally soft quarter, by having broad-based growth across all our businesses. I am pleased that our total business crossed the Rs 4-lakh-crore mark aided by 21 per cent growth in both our deposits and advances. This has resulted in net profit growth. The continued improvements in our return ratios are encouraging and we are cautiously optimistic of continued traction as we set our sights on becoming the most admired bank,” said Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director, and chief executive officer, Federal Bank.

The bank is reportedly looking to raise around Rs 4,000 crore in 2023-24. “We are evaluating. We have shareholder approval to go up to Rs 4,000 crore in the form of QIP or a preference. That is our permissible limit,” he added.

Srinivasan added that the company is reconsidering the option of an initial public offering in its non-banking financial company Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (Fedfina). “The company had filed the DRHP last year but the markets were not ideal that time. The company is reconsidering options of reconsidering raising capital this year. We as a bank hold 74 per cent of the company. We will continue to be a majority shareholder,” he added.

The bank’s total business during the quarter increased by 21 per cent to Rs 405,983 crore, as against Rs 335,045 crore during the same quarter last year. During the period under review, net advances grew by 20.96 per cent year-on-year to reach Rs 183,487.41 crore. On the assets side, retail advances grew by 17.04 per cent to reach Rs 58,472.85 crore. Business Banking grew by 18.24 per cent to reach Rs 15,040.27 crore. Commercial banking advances registered a Y-o-Y growth of 22.11 per cent to reach Rs 18,369 crore.

The Bank’s Net worth on a Y-o-Y basis increased from Rs 19,266.96 crore as on June 2022 to Rs 22,247.75 crore as on June 2023. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) of the Bank, stood at 14.28 per cent at the end of the quarter. 

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Federal Bank Q1 profit up 39% to Rs 880 cr; Fedfina reconsidering IPO plan

PepsiCo raises revenue, profit forecasts on price hikes and steady demand

Federal Bank Q1 profit up 29% at Rs 854 cr on back of decline in bad loans

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 profit after tax rises by 34% to Rs 53 crore

HCLTech net slips 11.3% QoQ, maintains FY24 revenue growth guidance at 6-8%

Topics :Federal BankQ1 results

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story