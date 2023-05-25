Bharat Dynamics Q4 results: Net profit declines 42% to Rs 153 crore



The company’s consolidated revenue from operation declined by 42.86 per cent to Rs 798 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 1,381 crore in the year-ago period. Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), on Thursday, posted a net profit of Rs 153 crore for the March quarter. This is 42 per cent fall from Rs 264 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



The shares of Bharat Dynamics ended over 5 per cent lower at Rs 1007.75 on BSE. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The board of directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per share (face value of Rs 10 each) for the year ended 31.03.2023. This dividend upon approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM) will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.”