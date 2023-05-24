Sundaram Finance Holdings net profit surges 48% in FY23 to Rs 237 crore

On a standalone basis, the net profit of Rs 94.75 crore for the year ended March 2023 was seen up 101 per cent over the Rs 46.91 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year.

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd registered a 47.83 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the year ended March 2023 to Rs 237.55 crore, as compared to Rs 160.69 crore registered in the corresponding period of the last financial year.