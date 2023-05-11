BLS International profit jumps over 2-fold to Rs 76.73 cr for Jan-Mar

BLS International on Thursday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 76.73 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 35.20 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

BLS International is into visa and consular services.

The company's operational revenue rose 77 per cent to Rs 448.63 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 253.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the full 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net profit rose 84 per cent to 204.27 crore from Rs 111.20 crore in the previous year.

The operational income increased 78 per cent to 1,516.19 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 849.89 crore in 2021-22.

Commenting on the company's performance, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International, said: "The Company has reported its highest ever quarterly revenue while maintaining EBITDA levels. We are seeing robust growth coming in from our visa & consular services, coupled with Digital Services businesses."



BLS International is a tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. It is in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005.