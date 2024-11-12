BSE Q2FY25 results: PAT surges 3-fold to Rs 346 cr, revenue at Rs 819 cr

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday reported a three-time surge in net profit to Rs 346 crore for the September quarter.

The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a statement.

The bourse's total revenues increased over two-fold to Rs 819 crore in the July-September period of the current financial year (FY25) from Rs 367 crore in the year-ago period.

Additionally, BSE recorded its best half-year revenue and profit of Rs 1,493 crore and Rs 610 crore, respectively, the exchange's MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said.

The average daily turnover in the equity cash segment for the second quarter of FY25 rose to Rs 9,768 crore from Rs 5,922 crore in the same quarter last year.

The average daily premium turnover in the equity derivatives segment for Q2 FY25 was at Rs 8,203 crore as compared to Rs 768 crore in the same quarter last year.

More From This Section

BSE StAR MF delivered a 100 per cent year-on-year growth in revenues to Rs 58.7 crore. The total number of transactions processed by BSE StAR MF grew 68 per cent to 16.28 crore in the quarter under review from 9.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Further, the exchange announced divestment in BSE Institute by sale of 100 per cent stake.

"In continuation to the intimation dated May 8, 2024, wherein the board of BSE Ltd had accorded its in-principle approval for disinvestment of BSE's holding in BSE Institute Ltd, it is hereby informed that sale of 100 per cent stake in BSE Institute Ltd, has been approved, subject to terms & conditions as may be agreeable between the parties and statutory /regulatory approvals, as may be applicable," the exchange said.