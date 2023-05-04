CEAT reports five-fold jump in Q4 profit on lower raw material costs



CEAT's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 134 crore ($16.40 million) in the three months ended March 31, from Rs 25.25 crore a year ago. Indian tyremaker CEAT Ltd reported a more-than-five-fold increase in its fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by low raw material costs and strong domestic demand.



Indian car and bike makers have reported strong domestic growth, which, in turn, has boosted demand for tyre makers. They have also hiked prices that, analysts said, would boost margins. Analysts, on average had expected a profit of Rs 90.83 core, according to Refinitiv IBES.



That, and the price hikes, helped CEAT's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin increase to 13.1% from 7.2% last year. The Mumbai-based CEAT's revenue rose about 11% to Rs 2,875 crore. Its total expenses rose 5% but the cost of materials consumed fell 6.1%.



However, while wholesale commercial and passenger vehicle sales growth moderated in April, analysts expect demand for replacement tyres would provide cushion to tyremakers including CEAT rivals MRF Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd and JK Tyre & Industries Ltd in the coming quarters. "On exports, we continue to face pressure as a result of global economic headwinds, largely spurred by the ongoing war and the currency devaluation," Vice Chairman Anant Goenka said in a statement.



Earlier this week, MRF Ltd said its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled. "We have begun to see some recovery in exports and the replacement market, especially in the commercial category. We are hopeful that the coming quarters will see a further uptick in growth," CEAT said.

CEAT's shares closed 1.07% higher. The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 rupees per share.