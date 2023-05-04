Wadia-owned Bombay Dyeing posts bigger loss in March qtr as costs soar

\r\n\tIndia\u0026#39;s Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd reported a bigger March-quarter net loss on Thursday, as increasing costs continued to hurt the retail and textiles company.\r\n\t\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\tThe Mumbai-based company\u0026#39;s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 246 crore ($30.08 million) for the three months ended March 31, from a loss of Rs 41.74 crore a year earlier.\r\n\t\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\tThis is the 12th quarter in a row that the Wadia Group-owned company has posted a loss, as spiralling costs have cut into margins.\r\n\t\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\tTotal expenses in the reported quarter surged 41% to Rs 910 crores, with changes in inventories of finished goods, stock-in-trade and work-in-progress jumping more than 300%, the company said.\r\n\t\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\tProfit at its mainstay polyester segment decreased 45.4%, while the real estate segment swung to a loss of Rs 96.72 crore.\r\n\t\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\tRevenue from operations for the company increased 12.1% to Rs 670 crore.\r\n\t\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\tShares of the company dropped 5.8% since fellow Wadia Group-owned Go First airlines filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\tIt closed 2.3% down after posting results on Thursday.\r\n\t\u0026nbsp;