Wadia-owned Bombay Dyeing posts bigger loss in March qtr as costs soar



The Mumbai-based company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 246 crore ($30.08 million) for the three months ended March 31, from a loss of Rs 41.74 crore a year earlier.

India's Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd reported a bigger March-quarter net loss on Thursday, as increasing costs continued to hurt the retail and textiles company.



Total expenses in the reported quarter surged 41% to Rs 910 crores, with changes in inventories of finished goods, stock-in-trade and work-in-progress jumping more than 300%, the company said.

This is the 12th quarter in a row that the Wadia Group-owned company has posted a loss, as spiralling costs have cut into margins.



Revenue from operations for the company increased 12.1% to Rs 670 crore.

Profit at its mainstay polyester segment decreased 45.4%, while the real estate segment swung to a loss of Rs 96.72 crore.