Home / Companies / Results / CESC consolidated net profit remains flat at Rs 445 cr in March quarter

CESC consolidated net profit remains flat at Rs 445 cr in March quarter

The Board of Directors of the company approved the reappointment of Debasish Banerjee for another year with effect from May 28, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CESC consolidated net profit remains flat at Rs 445 cr in March quarter

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Power utility CESC Ltd on Monday posted a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 445 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Its profit in January-March 2022 was at Rs 445 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income was at Rs 3,208 crore in the quarter, higher than Rs 3,092 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses were at Rs 3,099 crore, higher from Rs 2,836 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors of the company approved the reappointment of Debasish Banerjee for another year with effect from May 28, 2023.

The said re-appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

The present tenure of Banerjee as Managing Director (Distribution) of the company will expire at the close of business hours on May 27, 2023.

Kolkata-based CESC Ltd belongs to RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and is a vertically integrated power utility engaged in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 results: Net profit falls 14% to Rs 263 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Sun Pharma Advanced Research loss widens to Rs 81.99 cr in March quarter

Sun TV Networks Ltd PAT falls 7.25% to Rs 380.4 cr in March quarter

Crompton Greaves Q4 profit falls 25.4% to Rs 131.5 cr, revenue from ops up

Topics :CESCCESC LimitedQ4 Results

First Published: May 22 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story