Home / Companies / Results / Cholamandalam Financial Holdings posts consolidated Q2 PAT at Rs 888.03 cr

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings posts consolidated Q2 PAT at Rs 888.03 cr

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company has an investment book of Rs 15,240 crore as of September 30, 2023

Press Trust of India Chennai
Cholamandalam Investment

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax for the July-September 2023 quarter at Rs 888.03 crore, the company said.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT at Rs 606.35 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, the consolidated PAT surged to Rs 1,679.81 crore, from Rs 1,188.82 crore registered during the same period of last year, a press release said on Friday.

The consolidated total income grew to Rs 6,372.23 crore, from Rs 4,355.33 crore registered in the same period last year.

For the half-year ended September 30, 2023, the consolidated total income went up to Rs 12,086.82 crore, from Rs 8,318.05 crore registered in the same period of last year.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has about 43.34 per cent stake disbursed Rs 21,542 crore during the quarter that ended September 30, 2023, as against Rs 14,623 crore in the same period of last year, registering a growth of 47 per cent.

Assets under management grew by 46 per cent to Rs 1,33,775 crore as of September 30, 2023, from Rs 91,841 crore AUM as of the same period of last year.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a subsidiary of general insurance business registered a Gross Written Premium of Rs 1,984 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from Rs 1,534 crore registered during the same period of last year.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company has an investment book of Rs 15,240 crore as of September 30, 2023.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd has 49.5 per cent stake registered a total income for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, at Rs 17.55 crore as against Rs 16.25 crore registered in the same period of last year.

Total income for the half year ended September 30, 2023, stood at Rs 1.09 crore as against Rs 2.83 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year, the statement added.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland, Cholamandalam ink pact to offer dealer financing solutions

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance reports 28.2% rise in Q1 PAT

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Q2 result: Profit up 35% to Rs 762 cr

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Cholamandalam Investment joins Rs 1-trillion market cap club; hits new high

LIC Q2 results: Net profit falls 50% to Rs 7,925 crore on lower income

HUDCO Q2 net profit rises 14% to Rs 451.69 cr on higher interest income

'Post-it' maker 3M India's profit jumps 38% in Q2 on steady demand

Biocon Q2 results: Net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 173 crore

Black Box reports Rs 32 crore profit after tax in July-September quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Q2 resultsCholamandalam Investment and Finance CompanyCholamandalam Investment

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story