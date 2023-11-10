Home / Companies / Results / Biocon Q2 results: Net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 173 crore

Biocon Q2 results: Net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 173 crore

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.11 per cent higher at Rs 227.35 apiece on the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Biotechnology major Biocon on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose an over two-fold to Rs 173 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 82 crore for the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 3,620 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 2,384 crore in the year-ago period, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.11 per cent higher at Rs 227.35 apiece on the BSE.

Topics :Biocon resultsBioconBiocon revenues

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

