Home / Companies / Results / Coal India Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12.5% to Rs 6,799 cr

Coal India Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12.5% to Rs 6,799 cr

Coal India Ltd accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output

Press Trust of India
CIL's corporate headquarters in Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-run Coal India on Friday reported a 12.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,799.77 crore for the September quarter on account of higher sales.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 6,043.55 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Its consolidated sales increased to Rs 29,978.01 crore in the July-September period from Rs 27,538.59 crore a year ago.

However, total expenses of the company rose 9.3 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 26,000.05 crore over Rs 23,770.12 crore in the year-ago period.

The average realisation per tonne of coal under Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) category was Rs 1,541.75 during the quarter under review.

Further, the board declared the first interim dividend of Rs 15.25 per share for the fiscal.

The PSU, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, produced 157.426 million tonnes of coal in the quarter under review as against 139.228 MT in the year-ago quarter.

The company's offtake of raw coal in the quarter rose to 173.731 MT, over 154.533 MT in the year-ago period.

CIL has set a production and off-take target of 780 MT for the ongoing fiscal.

Also Read

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad

Meeting production target, supply to power sector top priority: Coal India

Coal Ministry nod to hike in wage of Coal India non-executive employees

Enough stock available to meet any sudden increase in demand: Coal India

SAIL returns to black, posts Rs 1,305 crore consolidated net profit in Q2

Apollo Hospitals posts July-Sept standalone profit after tax of Rs 295 cr

BCL Industries returns to black, posts net profit of Rs 19 cr in Q2

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q2 results: Net profit dips 9% to Rs 68 cr

NBCC Q2 net profit falls 16% on provisioning for loss in Gurugram project

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coal IndiaCoal India LtdQ2 results

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story