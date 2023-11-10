Coal India Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12.5% to Rs 6,799 cr

State-run Coal India on Friday reported a 12.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,799.77 crore for the September quarter on account of higher sales.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 6,043.55 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated sales increased to Rs 29,978.01 crore in the July-September period from Rs 27,538.59 crore a year ago.

However, total expenses of the company rose 9.3 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 26,000.05 crore over Rs 23,770.12 crore in the year-ago period.

The average realisation per tonne of coal under Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) category was Rs 1,541.75 during the quarter under review.

Further, the board declared the first interim dividend of Rs 15.25 per share for the fiscal.

The PSU, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, produced 157.426 million tonnes of coal in the quarter under review as against 139.228 MT in the year-ago quarter.

The company's offtake of raw coal in the quarter rose to 173.731 MT, over 154.533 MT in the year-ago period.

CIL has set a production and off-take target of 780 MT for the ongoing fiscal.