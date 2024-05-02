Home / Companies / Results / Coal India Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 8,682 crore

Coal India Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 8,682 crore

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6,875.07 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing

Its consolidated income in the January-March period declined to Rs 39,654.50 crore from Rs 40,371.51 crore a year ago.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coal behemoth CIL on Thursday reported a 26.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,682.20 crore for the March quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6,875.07 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its consolidated income in the January-March period declined to Rs 39,654.50 crore from Rs 40,371.51 crore a year ago.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's domestic coal production.

Also Read

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

Coal PSUs must plan pithead-based thermal projects, says Coal Secy Meena

Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential Life among major Q4 results today

Goal is to build capacity, reduce imports of coal, machinery: Coal secy

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

Federal Bank Q4 results: Profit flat at Rs 906 cr due to pension expense

Ramkrishna Forgings Q4FY24 results: Net profit surges 31% to Rs 87 crore

Tata Projects Q4 results: PAT at Rs 120.5 cr on back of higher revenues

South Indian Bank Q4 results: Net profit down 14% at Rs 287.56 crore

Coforge Q4 results: Net profit up 95% at Rs 223.7 cr, revenue rises 8.7%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coal Indiacorporate earnings

First Published: May 02 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story