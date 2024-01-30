Home / Companies / Results / Coromandel International Q3 results: Net profit down 57% at Rs 228 cr

Coromandel International Q3 results: Net profit down 57% at Rs 228 cr

The Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for the Rabi season underwent a steep downward revision which, coupled with the rising raw material prices, further impacted the industry's performance

Shine Jacob Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Fertiliser maker Coromandel International, part of the Murugappa Group, has posted a 57 per cent dip in consolidated net profit during the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24 to Rs 228 crore, as compared to Rs 527 crore during the October to December period of the previous financial year.

The dip in profit was mainly owing to a decline in the company’s income. Total income in the third quarter was at Rs 5,523 crore versus Rs 8,349 crore over the previous year, registering a de-growth of 34 per cent. “The agri inputs industry experienced a challenging quarter with external headwinds such as below-normal monsoons and lower crop sowings. The Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for the Rabi season underwent a steep downward revision which, coupled with the rising raw material prices, further impacted the industry’s performance,” said Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice Chairman, Coromandel International.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Nutrient and Allied Business

The revenue for the quarter ended December 2023 was at Rs 4,892 crore as against Rs 7,710 crore during Q3 of FY2023. Profit before interest and tax for the quarter was Rs 257 crore versus Rs 697 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

Crop Protection Business

The revenue for the quarter ended December 2023 was at Rs 612 crore as against Rs 651 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. Profit before interest and tax for the quarter was Rs 82 crore versus Rs 81 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

“Overall, the phosphatic industry’s primary sales witnessed a de-growth in volumes by 17 per cent during the quarter. Despite the challenges, Coromandel’s Nutrient and Allied businesses improved its market share during the quarter amidst a decline in sales volumes. The Crop Protection business of the company reported a healthy volume growth of 21 per cent, improving its performance in exports and domestic markets. Coromandel has also continued its engagement on Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) opportunities and has initiated marketing of Specialty Chemicals products from its existing manufacturing facilities,” Alagappan added.

Also Read

Murugappa Group arm Tube Investments of India set for big EV push

Why weather over the next few weeks determine India's rabi harvest health

Murugappa Group resolves longstanding family dispute, strikes deal

Govt approves NBS rates for Rabi season on phospatic, potassic fertilisers

Coromandel International Q2 results: Net profit rises 2% to Rs 755 crore

SIS Ltd Q3 results: Profit after tax increases by 16.5% to Rs 79 crore

KEC International Q3 results: Profit up at Rs 97 cr, income at Rs 5,032 cr

Pfizer posts surprise 4th quarter profit, but key products miss on sales

Dr Reddy's Q3 results: Profit after tax up 11% riding on US, EU business

Voltas Q3 results: Profit falls 58% to Rs 23.85 crore as expenses rise

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :fertiliser companiesCoromandel InternationalMurugappa Groupfertiliser subsidy

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story