KEC International Q3 results: Profit up at Rs 97 cr, income at Rs 5,032 cr

Engineering, procurement and construction company KEC International on Tuesday posted multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 96.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, aided by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 17.60 crore during the October-December quarter of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 5,032.70 crore from Rs 4,376.34 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses stood at Rs 4,911.98 crore as against Rs 4,364.91 crore in the third quarter of last financial year.

KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, has presence in sectors like power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.