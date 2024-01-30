Home / Companies / Results / KEC International Q3 results: Profit up at Rs 97 cr, income at Rs 5,032 cr

KEC International Q3 results: Profit up at Rs 97 cr, income at Rs 5,032 cr

The company's total income rose to Rs 5,032.70 crore from Rs 4,376.34 crore in the year-ago quarter

Photo: @KEC_Intl (Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Engineering, procurement and construction company KEC International on Tuesday posted multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 96.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, aided by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 17.60 crore during the October-December quarter of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's total income rose to Rs 5,032.70 crore from Rs 4,376.34 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses stood at Rs 4,911.98 crore as against Rs 4,364.91 crore in the third quarter of last financial year.

KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, has presence in sectors like power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

Also Read

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,007 cr including hospital contract

KEC International posts bigger-than-expected Q1 profit on strong demand

KEC International zooms 8% on securing multiple orders worth Rs 1,007 cr

KEC International bags new domestic, global orders worth Rs 1,315 cr

KEC International bags new projects worth Rs 1,005 cr in India, overseas

Pfizer posts surprise 4th quarter profit, but key products miss on sales

Dr Reddy's Q3 results: Profit after tax up 11% riding on US, EU business

Voltas Q3 results: Profit falls 58% to Rs 23.85 crore as expenses rise

NDTV Q3 results: Net loss at Rs 10.16 cr, revenue falls 7% to Rs 97.95 cr

Shriram General Insurance Q3 results: Net profit jumps 51% to Rs 117 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KEC Internationalcorporate earningsQ3 resultsEarnings growth

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story