Earnings boost lifts early bird results; Profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Thanks to a decline in input costs and lower provisioning for bad loans by banks

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
The early bird results for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 (Q4FY23) show a pick-up in earnings growth, despite a slowdown in revenue growth, thanks to a decline in input costs and lower provisioning for bad loans by banks. The combined net profit of 66 companies that have, so far, declared their quarterly results was up 15.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q4FY23, an improvement from 4.3 per cent YoY growth in Q3.
Net sales growth of these companies, however, slowed down to 11.5 per cent YoY in January-March 2023, the slowest rate in eight quarters.
The companies in Business Standard’s sample reported a combined net profit of Rs 67,527.1 crore in Q4FY23, up from Rs 58,614.8 crore in Q4FY22 and Rs 62,667.5 crore in Q3FY23. Their combined net sales during the period under review were worth Rs 4.65 trillion, against  Rs 4.17 trillion a year ago and Rs 4.61 trillion in the previous quarter of FY23.

