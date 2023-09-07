Home / Companies / Results / EKI Energy Services to report financial results for 2 quarters by Sept 20

EKI Energy Services to report financial results for 2 quarters by Sept 20

Carbon credit developer EKI Energy Services (EKI) plans to announce its financial results for the June and March quarters by September 20, a top company official said on Thursday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
The results will be submitted to the exchanges, the company's Managing Director Manish Dabraka told PTI.

Dabraka cited differences with its immediate previous auditor as the main reason for the delay in the announcement of the results for the first quarter of this fiscal and the last quarter of 2022-23.

"Audit firm Anmol Bhora & Cowas ended serving us in November 2020 during our listing process as they were not meeting regulatory norms needed for a listed entity, following which D N Jhmab & Company was appointed as the next auditor with shareholders' approval," Dabraka said.

However, in November 2020, the contract with DN Jhmab & Company ended as the auditor requested to discontinue its audit services for the company due to its pre-commitment with other clients, post which Walker Chandiok & Co (WCC) was appointed as the new auditor.

"We had to initiate the process to remove Walker Chandiok & Co on ground of various differences," Dabraka said, adding the process to remove WCC as the company's auditor is underway.

Meanwhile, in a regulatory filing on Thursday, EKI said it has appointed Dassani & Associates, Chartered Accountants as joint statutory auditors of the company for FY 2022-23.

EKI Energy Services is a carbon credit developer and supplier across the globe.

Topics :Carbon emissionsResultsaudit

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

