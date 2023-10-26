Home / Companies / Results / Embassy REIT Q2 results: Revenue from operation up 4% to Rs 889 cr

Embassy REIT Q2 results: Revenue from operation up 4% to Rs 889 cr

Maiya said the company has revised leasing guidance of 6.5 million square feet this fiscal year from the earlier announced 6 million square feet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Total income rose to Rs 939.33 crore from Rs 895.90 crore in the year-ago period | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Thursday reported 4 per cent annual growth in revenue from operations at Rs 889 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year and declared distribution of Rs 524 crore to unitholders.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 857.12 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The board of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Pvt Ltd, Manager to Embassy REIT, declared distribution of Rs 524 crore or Rs 5.53 per unit for the second quarter (July-September) of this fiscal year.

Aravind Maiya, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said, the company reported a record quarter of leasing of 2 million square feet.

"For the first half of FY2024, we have successfully leased 3.1 million square feet, and the outlook for the full year looks promising, bolstered by a record leasing pipeline of 2.5 million square feet," he said.

Maiya said the company has revised leasing guidance of 6.5 million square feet this fiscal year from the earlier announced 6 million square feet.

During July-September period of this fiscal, Embassy REIT leased record 2 million square feet across 25 deals including 1.2 million square feet of new leases. It signed 7 new deals over one lakh square feet, reflecting a return of large deal closures.

"Significant demand from Global Captive Centres (GCCs) accounting for over 70 per cent of total leasing activity," Embassy REIT said.

The company's consolidated net profit increased to Rs 216.67 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 128.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 939.33 crore from Rs 895.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Nexus Select Trust acquires 17 malls; to continue inorganic growth post IPO

Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 net operating income up by 9% at Rs 738 cr

Embassy REIT CEO Vikaash Khdloya resigns, Aravind Maiya to become new CEO

Mindspace Business Park REIT appoints Ramesh Nair as new CEO from September

Sebi's new rule gives board representation rights to REITs' unitholders

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises 42.8% at Rs 3,606 crore

McDonald's India franchisee Westlife reports loss on back of higher costs

Asian Paints Q2 result: Consolidated profit jumps 53% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

ACC Ltd Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 387 cr; revenue up 11%

PNB Q2 results: Net profit surges 327% to Rs 1,756 cr, gross NPAs at 6.9%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :revenue departmentEmbassy ReitQ2 results

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story