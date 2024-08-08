Essar Shipping Q1 results: Net loss of Rs 34.53 cr, income at Rs 11.57 cr

Essar Shipping on Thursday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 34.53 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 26.13 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Its total income from operations in the June quarter declined to Rs 11.57 crore, against Rs 48.48 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total expenses stood at Rs 40.56 crore, compared to Rs 30.47 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said it's current liabilities, including outstanding portion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) which have fallen due for redemption, exceed its current assets as on June 30, 2024.