Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Lincoln Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps 24% to Rs 23.67cr

Lincoln Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps 24% to Rs 23.67cr

Total income of the Ahmedabad-bnased company rose by 10 per cent to Rs 157.69 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 143.31 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24

drugs, pharma sector
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals shares closed 0.95 per cent down at Rs 652.75 on BSE. | (Representative image)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Drug maker Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped by 24.51 per cent to Rs 23.67 crore in the April-June quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 19.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income of the Ahmedabad-bnased company rose by 10 per cent to Rs 157.69 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 143.31 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Its operating profit (EBITDA) rose by 16.65 per cent to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter from Rs 28.41 crore in Q1FY24.

Both domestic and export operations have shown robust growth and the company is confident to enhance profitability and margins going forward, the company said in a statement.

With focused growth strategies and business expansion plans for value added products and expanding to newer markets, the company is targeting revenue of Rs 750 crore in FY26, it said in the earnings statement.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals shares closed 0.95 per cent down at Rs 652.75 on BSE.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: Indian hockey team clinch bronze; Aman's SF bout at 9:45 PM

RCap buy: NCLT directs IIHL to transfer Rs 2.7K cr to lenders in 2 days

News updates: PM Modi to visit landslide-affected sites in Kerala's Wayanad on Aug 10

LIC Q1 FY25 results: Net profit increases 9.6% to Rs 10,461 crore

FMCG sector grows 4% in value, 3.8% by volume in April-June

Topics :Lincoln PharmaceuticalsPharma sectorPharma salesQ1 results

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story