India Shelter Finance Q1 results: Net profit surges 77% to Rs 84 cr

India Shelter Finance Corporation on Thursday reported a 77 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 84 crore in the three months ended June 2024.

In comparison, the company posted a PAT of Rs 47 crore on the year-ago period.

The company registered a 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) to Rs 6,509 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year (FY25) from Rs 4,759 crore in the year-ago period.

"India Shelter delivered another quarter of consistent performance across parameters with sustainable growth in our AUM. We now operate out of 236 branches across 15 states, having added 13 new branches during the quarter," Rupinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO of India Shelter Finance Corporation, said.