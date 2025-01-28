Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Exide Industries Q3 profit dips 22% to Rs 158 cr, revenue at Rs 4,017 cr

Near-term outlook is positive, with replacement markets remaining buoyant and expectation of rebound of government and private capex, said Exide Industries MD & CEO Avik Roy

Exide and Amara Raja added a combined market value of about $2 billion in April as investors boosted their bets in the nascent clean car market.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Battery manufacturer Exide Industries on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined 22 per cent to Rs 158 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 203 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,017 crore in the third quarter from Rs 3,980 crore in the year-ago period.

"Although overall sales remained flattish in the quarter, attributable to a slowdown in government capex and other macroeconomic factors, we observed promising growth in the auto replacement and auto exports market segments," Exide Industries MD & CEO Avik Roy said. 

Near-term outlook is positive, with replacement markets remaining buoyant and expectation of rebound of government and private capex, which has the potential to drive up industrial demand, he added.

Commodity prices are expected to remain broadly stable, Roy stated.

"In our lithium-ion cell manufacturing project, construction work is going on in full swing and the team is working relentlessly to ensure project completion. We intend to commercialise operations in FY26," he added.

Shares of Exide ended 1.28 per cent down at Rs 343.40 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

