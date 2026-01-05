Monday, January 05, 2026 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / CES 2026: Samsung unveils 130-inch Micro RGB TV with gallery-style design

CES 2026: Samsung unveils 130-inch Micro RGB TV with gallery-style design

Samsung has revealed a 130-inch Micro RGB television ahead of CES 2026, introducing its largest Micro RGB display yet with a new gallery-style design and AI-driven picture and sound features

Samsung’s 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H)

Samsung’s 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H) will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, featuring a new frame design and Micro RGB display technology

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has unveiled the world’s first 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H model), ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The ultra-large television introduces Samsung’s biggest Micro RGB display to date and adopts a new design approach aimed at positioning the screen as a central visual element rather than a conventional TV. Samsung said that the TV offers a gallery-inspired aesthetic through the “Timeless Frame” which it built on Samsung’s 2013 Timeless Gallery design. 
 
The 130-inch Micro RGB TV will be showcased at CES 2026, which takes place in Las Vegas, the US, from January 6 to January 9.
 

Samsung 130-inch Micro RGB TV: Details

The new 130-inch model is built around Samsung’s Micro RGB display technology, which uses individually controlled red, green and blue micro-sized LEDs. According to the company, the TV is powered by the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, along with Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro. These systems are designed to analyse incoming content and adjust colour, contrast and brightness dynamically, particularly in scenes with subtle tonal differences. 

Also Read

Samsung Electronics

Samsung plans to double devices powered by Google Gemini to 800 mn in 2026

ASUS RGB Stripe Pixel OLED technology

CES 2026: ASUS unveils ROG OLED gaming monitors with RGB display technology

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in late February: What to expect

LG OLED evo W6

CES 2026: LG unveils true-wireless Wallpaper TV and Gallery TV lineup

Samsung

CEO's unusual 'Samsung is back' remark fuels South Korea tech rally

  The display supports Micro RGB Precision Color 100, which Samsung said delivers 100 per cent coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut. The panel has also received certification from Germany’s Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) for accurate colour reproduction. To address reflections on such a large surface, the TV includes Samsung’s Glare Free technology, aimed at maintaining colour consistency and contrast in different lighting conditions.
 
In terms of design, the R95H features what Samsung calls a “Timeless Frame,” a gallery-style frame inspired by the company’s earlier design concepts from 2013. The frame is intended to make the screen resemble a large architectural window rather than a standalone television. Audio components are integrated into the frame itself, with Samsung stating that sound output is tuned specifically to match the scale of the 130-inch panel. 
  On the software side, the TV supports HDR10+ Advanced and Eclipsa Audio. It also includes Samsung’s Vision AI Companion features, enabling functions such as conversational search, live translation, generative wallpapers and access to AI-powered modes like AI Football Mode Pro and AI Sound Controller Pro. The TV also supports apps and services including Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.
 
Samsung has not yet announced pricing or availability details for the 130-inch Micro RGB TV. More information is expected closer to its launch.

More From This Section

Kingston Dual Portable SSD

Kingston launches Dual Portable SSD with USB-A, USB-C support: Details

TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER

TCL unveils Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet with paper-like display and AI tools

The xboom Stage 501 features a wedge-style design with dual woofers, AI-assisted karaoke modes and up to 25 hours of battery life

CES 2026: LG unveils new xboom by will.i.am speakers with AI-based features

LG Gallery TV at CES 2026

CES 2026: LG unveils canvas-style Gallery TV to rival Samsung Frame TVs

Samsung Music Studio 5 Wi-Fi speaker

CES 2026: Samsung unveils new Q-series soundbars, Music Studio speakers

Topics : Samsung Samsung TV CES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026BSEB STET Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDonald Trump Colombia ThreatMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon