Home / Companies / Results / Finolex Industries Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 97.96 cr, revenue down 6%

Finolex Industries Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 97.96 cr, revenue down 6%

The company had posted a loss of Rs 95.38 crores during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Finolex Industries said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 225.30, up 1.08 per cent on BSE

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer Finolex Industries on Saturday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 97.96 crore for the quarter ending September 30.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 95.38 crores during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Finolex Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company, however, witnessed a decline of 6.16 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 883.15 crores compared to Rs 941.13 crores in the same period of the previous fiscal.

"Indian economy is displaying continued consumption-led growth in both the rural and the urban segments of the country. The pipes and fittings segment which plays an important role in contributing to economic growth has been growing strong on a year-on-year basis. The global PVC prices are near historic lows, which might bolster pipe and fittings demand once prices stablise," Finolex Industries Prakash P Chhabria Executive Chairman said.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 225.30, up 1.08 per cent on BSE.

Also Read

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Shares of Finolex Cables jump over 6% after Supreme Court judgement

Sanituf India's Superior 'low cost' PVC Products Driving Expansion in Sanitary-ware Market across India

Supreme Court allows Orbit Electricals to vote in Finolex Cables' AGM

Finolex Industries net profit rises over 10% to Rs 111 crore in Q1

ICICI Bank Q2 net profit rises 35.8% on lower provisioning, higher income

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 24%, aided by improved NIMs

RBL Bank Q2 results: Net profit increases 46%, aided by rise in core income

ICICI Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 36% to Rs 10,261 cr, NII up 24%

IDBI Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 60% to Rs 1,323 cr on declining NPAs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Q2 resultsPVC pipeFinolex Industries

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story