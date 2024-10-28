Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Suzlon Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 201 cr, income at Rs 2,121 cr

Suzlon Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 201 cr, income at Rs 2,121 cr

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a statement said

Suzlon
Total income rose to Rs 2,121.23 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 6:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon's consolidated net profit almost doubled to Rs 201 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a statement said.

Total income rose to Rs 2,121.23 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 1,428.69 crore in the same period a year ago.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "Our core business is now on solid foundation to capitalise on the market momentum."  Himanshu Mody, Chief Financial Officer of Suzlon Group, said, "In a relatively challenging environment due to prolonged heavy monsoons, we have been able to deliver consistent growth with robust margins and 96 per cent YoY profit.

We are making long-term investments by implementing a slew of strategic measures to enhance our organisational capabilities and grow the business sustainably. This strategy will also help us in driving our competitiveness to enhance efficiency and profitability."  The order book currently stands at 5.1 GW.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Suzlon gets Jindal Renewables wind plant deal for green steel production

Suzlon Energy shares drop over 4% after BSE, NSE serve warning letter

Morgan Stanley double upgrades Tata Power, Torrent Power; check out details

Suzlon Energy shares rise 3% on winning large wind energy order from NTPC

Suzlon stock has done this for the first time in 4 months; what next?

Topics :Suzlon EnergySuzlon GroupQ2 results

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story