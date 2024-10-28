Suzlon Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 201 cr, income at Rs 2,121 cr

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon's consolidated net profit almost doubled to Rs 201 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a statement said.

Total income rose to Rs 2,121.23 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 1,428.69 crore in the same period a year ago.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "Our core business is now on solid foundation to capitalise on the market momentum." Himanshu Mody, Chief Financial Officer of Suzlon Group, said, "In a relatively challenging environment due to prolonged heavy monsoons, we have been able to deliver consistent growth with robust margins and 96 per cent YoY profit.

We are making long-term investments by implementing a slew of strategic measures to enhance our organisational capabilities and grow the business sustainably. This strategy will also help us in driving our competitiveness to enhance efficiency and profitability." The order book currently stands at 5.1 GW.