GVK Power and Infra Q2 results: Net profit rises marginally to Rs 156 cr

GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd on Friday posted a marginal rise of 1.48 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 156.15 crore during the quarter ended September 2023, helped by increased income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 153.87 crore during the July-September quarter of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 395.75 crore from Rs 1,012.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses declined to Rs 224.43 crore as against Rs 840.10 crore in the July-September quarter last year.

GVK is an Indian conglomerate with diversified interests across various sectors, including energy, airports, transportation, hospitality and life sciences.