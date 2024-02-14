GVK Power Q3 results: Net loss at Rs 77 crore, income more than halves

GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd (GPIL) on Wednesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 77.39 crore during the third quarter ended December 2023, mainly due to lower income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,402.47 crore in the October-December 2022 period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's total income more than halved to Rs 154.82 crore over Rs 342.79 crore a year ago.

Its expenses stood at Rs 225.97 crore against Rs 355.59 crore a year ago.

GVK is an Indian conglomerate with diversified interests across various sectors, including energy, airports, transportation, hospitality and life sciences.