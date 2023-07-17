Home / Companies / Results / Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 consolidated net profit up 6.6% to Rs 22.36 cr

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 consolidated net profit up 6.6% to Rs 22.36 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.97 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Hathway Cable & Datacom said in a BSE filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Total expenses of Hathway Cable in the first quarter of 2023-24 were up 13.85 per cent to Rs 513.85 crore.

Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Monday reported a 6.62 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.36 crore for the quarter ended in June 2023.

Its revenue from operations was 11.63 per cent higher at Rs 499.23 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 447.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Its total income in the June quarter was at Rs 533.37 crore, up 14.75 per cent.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 15.80 on BSE, up 3.4 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

