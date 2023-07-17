LTIMindtree Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 4.12% to Rs 1,152 crore

LTIMindtree on Monday reported a 4.12 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 1,152 crore from Rs 1,106 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s revenue from operations jumped to Rs 8,702.1 crore from Rs 7,644 crore last year.

In the previous quarter, that ended on March 31, the company’s net profit was Rs 1,114.1 crore.

In constant currency (CC) terms, the company's revenue grew 8 per cent YoY.

“Our key verticals BFSI, manufacturing and resources, and hi-tech, media, and entertainment which make up 75 per cent of our revenues performed well," said Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), LTIMindtree.

The company posted an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 1,635 crore in the June quarter, which is up 9 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Ebitda margins shrunk to 18.8 per cent for the quarter under review as against 19.5 per cent in the year-ago period.