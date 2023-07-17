Home / Companies / Results / LTIMindtree Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 4.12% to Rs 1,152 crore

LTIMindtree Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 4.12% to Rs 1,152 crore

In constant currency (CC) terms, the company's revenue grew 8 per cent YoY

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: LTIMindtree

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

LTIMindtree on Monday reported a 4.12 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 1,152 crore from Rs 1,106 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s revenue from operations jumped to Rs 8,702.1 crore from Rs 7,644 crore last year. 

In the previous quarter, that ended on March 31, the company’s net profit was Rs 1,114.1 crore. 

In constant currency (CC) terms, the company's revenue grew 8 per cent YoY.

“Our key verticals BFSI, manufacturing and resources, and hi-tech, media, and entertainment which make up 75 per cent of our revenues performed well," said Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), LTIMindtree.

The company posted an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 1,635 crore in the June quarter, which is up 9 per cent year-on-year. 

Meanwhile, Ebitda margins shrunk to 18.8 per cent for the quarter under review as against 19.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

Also Read

IT major LTIMindtree replaces HDFC on NSE's benchmark Nifty 50 index

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

LTI Mindtree replaces HDFC in benchmark Nifty; JSW Steel added to Sensex

Not impacted by banking crisis, BFSI vertical still growing: LTIMindtree MD

Wipro Q1FY24 result analysis: How brokerages have interpreted the numbers

HDFC Bank reports 30% increase in Q1 net profit at Rs 11,952 cr, loans grow

HDFC Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 11,952 crore

DMart Q1 net rises 2.5% to Rs 659 crore, sales up 18% to Rs 11,865.4 cr

JSW Energy Q1 net profit down 48%, revenue declines 3% to Rs 2,927 cr

JSW Energy Q1 results: Net profit declines over 48% to Rs 290 crore

Topics :LTIMindtree resultsQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story