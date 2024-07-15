Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / HDFC Life's Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 478 crore

HDFC Life's Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 478 crore

The value of new business (VNB) of HDFC Life increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 748 crore in Q1FY25 against Rs 610 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HDFC Life on Monday reported a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 478 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25), driven by healthy growth in the back book. The back book surplus of the life insurer grew by 18 per cent from last year.

The value of new business (VNB) of the insurer increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 748 crore in Q1FY25 against Rs 610 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. VNB is the present value of all future profits to shareholders measured at the time of writing the new business contract.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The company reported a contraction in VNB margin at 25 per cent in Q1FY25 compared to 26.2 per cent in the corresponding period last year. VNB margin is a measure of the profitability of life insurance companies. Analysts had anticipated a contraction in the margin of private life insurance companies, given the increased sales of unit-linked products during the quarter due to buoyant equity markets.

The company’s new business premiums grew by 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,400 crore in Q1FY25 against Rs 5,869 crore in the year-ago period. Its annualised premium equivalent (APE) was up 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,866 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums and 10 per cent weighted single premiums and single premium top-ups.

More From This Section

D-Mart Q1 results: Net profit rises 17.5% to Rs 774 cr, sales up 18.5%

HCLTech Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 20.4% to Rs 4,257 crore

Ireda Q1FY25 results: Net profit surges over 30% to Rs 383.69 crore

TCS Q1 results: Net profit up 8.7%, margins rise despite salary hike

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 net profit surges 38%; Canara Robeco MF launches BAF


“We have started the year on a strong note, achieving 31 per cent year-on-year growth in individual APE, which implies a two-year compound annual growth rate of 21 per cent. This robust growth is driven by a comprehensive performance across all metrics,” said Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Life.

HDFC Life reported a solvency ratio of 186 per cent compared to 200 per cent in the year-ago period.

The company reported a healthy persistency ratio, with the 13th-month persistency ratio at 88 per cent in Q1FY25 compared to 87 per cent in Q1FY24. Meanwhile, the 61st-month persistency ratio was at 56 per cent during the same period compared to 53 per cent in the year-ago period.

The company plans to raise funds worth Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches on a private placement basis over a period of one year, subject to necessary approvals.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Health insurer Niva Bupa files IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 3,000 cr

HDFC Life Insurance gets a tax demand of Rs 1,495 cr from I-T dept

Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

Anuj Tyagi to succeed Ritesh Kumar as MD & CEO of HDFC Ergo from July 1

Premium

SBI Life, HDFC Life: Analysts pick top insurance stocks after May biz data

Topics :HDFC Life InsuranceInsuranceLife InsuranceResultsmarket valuationInsurer

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story