HDFC Life's Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 478 crore

The value of new business (VNB) of the insurer increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 748 crore in Q1FY25 against Rs 610 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. VNB is the present value of all future profits to shareholders measured at the time of writing the new business contract.
The company reported a contraction in VNB margin at 25 per cent in Q1FY25 compared to 26.2 per cent in the corresponding period last year. VNB margin is a measure of the profitability of life insurance companies. Analysts had anticipated a contraction in the margin of private life insurance companies, given the increased sales of unit-linked products during the quarter due to buoyant equity markets.
The company’s new business premiums grew by 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,400 crore in Q1FY25 against Rs 5,869 crore in the year-ago period. Its annualised premium equivalent (APE) was up 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,866 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums and 10 per cent weighted single premiums and single premium top-ups.
More From This Section
“We have started the year on a strong note, achieving 31 per cent year-on-year growth in individual APE, which implies a two-year compound annual growth rate of 21 per cent. This robust growth is driven by a comprehensive performance across all metrics,” said Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Life.
HDFC Life reported a solvency ratio of 186 per cent compared to 200 per cent in the year-ago period.
The company plans to raise funds worth Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches on a private placement basis over a period of one year, subject to necessary approvals.