Anuj Tyagi to succeed Ritesh Kumar as MD & CEO of HDFC Ergo from July 1

Private sector general insurer HDFC Ergo General Insurance on Monday announced the appointment of Anuj Tyagi as its new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from July 1, 2024.

Tyagi will succeed Ritesh Kumar, who has been the MD & CEO of HDFC Ergo General Insurance since 2008.

According to a company statement, this is in line with the leadership change approved by the board. The company has received all the necessary regulatory approvals for the succession.

Keki M Mistry, Chairman of the Board, said, “The Board wishes to thank Ritesh for his extraordinary leadership over the last 16 years that has left an indelible mark on the company, the brand and its market position. I am also delighted that we have an able leader in Anuj to take on the baton. Anuj has worked closely with Ritesh over these 16 years and has played an important role in reshaping HDFC ERGO into a large tech-first industry leader.”