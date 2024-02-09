Hero MotoCorp Q3FY24 results: Profit rises 60% to Rs 1,073 crore

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest motorcycle maker, reported a bigger-than-expected 60% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong two-wheeler sales during the festive season.

Hero's standalone profit after tax rose year-on-year to Rs 1,073 crore ($129.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of Rs 1,042 crore, per LSEG data.

Indian consumers tend to splurge during the festival period, regarded as an auspicious time for big-ticket purchases such as cars, two-wheelers and electronic goods, when companies offer promotional discounts.

The festive season, which usually begins in September, was delayed to October-November in 2023, driving Hero's total domestic sales up more than 17% to about 1.4 million units in the quarter.

The company also benefited from demand for its premium motorcycles, such as the X440 which it makes under a partnership with Harley Davidson, and caters to the affluent.

The 'Splendor' bike maker's revenue rose 21% to Rs 9,724 crore, surpassing estimates of Rs 9,702 crore.