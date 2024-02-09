Home / Companies / Results / Bandhan Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 733 crore

The bank's total income increased to Rs 5,210 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 4,840.94 crore a year-ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing

Private sector Bandhan Bank on Friday reported over two-fold increase in net profit at Rs 733 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 on account of improvement in core income.
 
The Kolkata-based new generation bank had posted a net profit of Rs 291 crore in the year-ago period.
 

The bank's total income increased to Rs 5,210 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 4,840.94 crore a year-ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
 
The interest income also improved to Rs 4,665 crore as against Rs 3,808 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.
Net interest income rose to Rs 2,530 crore from Rs 2,080 in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
 
On the asset quality front, the bank recorded an improvement with gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) declining to 7 per cent, as compared to 7.2 per cent at the end of October-December quarter of previous fiscal.
 
However, net NPAs increased to 2.2 per cent as against 1.9 per cent in the previous year.
 
Provision and contingencies nearly halved to Rs 684 crore over Rs 1,541 crore in FY23.
 
However, the capital adequacy ratio declined to 17.86 per cent in the December quarter as against 19.10 per cent.

