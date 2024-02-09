Easy Trip Planners Q3 results: Net profit rises 9.56% to Rs 45.68 cr

Online travel services provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Friday reported a 9.56 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.68 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.69 crore in the same period last fiscal, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 160.79 crore as against Rs 136.15 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 105.05 crore as compared to Rs 82.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

"Looking ahead, we're intensifying efforts to grow our air ticketing business and enhance our presence in non-air segments such as hotels, holidays, and transportation on a global scale," Easy Trip Planners Co-founder and CEO Nishant Pitti said.

Also, he said, "We are expanding our retail footprints domestically and exploring both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. These initiatives are aligned with our ongoing commitment to driving continued growth, providing comprehensive travel solutions, and ensuring a seamless experience for our customers.