Home / Companies / Results / Himadri Speciality Chemical Q3 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 108.7 cr

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q3 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 108.7 cr

It had clocked Rs 65.21 crore net profit during the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing

The improvement in profit is the result of in-house technology which leads to cost optimization while delivering competitive cost, he said
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL) on Tuesday posted a 67 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 108.78 crore during the quarter ended December 31.

It had clocked Rs 65.21 crore net profit during the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's total income in the quarter rose to Rs 1,062.70 crore, over Rs 1,045.06 crore a year ago.

HSCL trimmed its expenses to Rs 912.55 crore from Rs 965.59 crore.

Kolkata-based Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is into manufacturing and supply of green energy, anode material for li-ion batteries, special types of oils and other materials for industrial usage.

"Our core business is delivering strong cash flows quarter after quarter backed by strong customer relationships, quality-led production and continuous innovation," said Anurag Choudhary, CMD and CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

The improvement in profit is the result of in-house technology which leads to cost optimization while delivering competitive cost, he said.

"Our first commercial plant of LFP cathode active material will be operational in the next 27-36 months. We...

Also Read

Himadri Speciality to invest Rs 4,800 cr to make Li-ion battery components

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 86 cr

Himadri Speciality Chemical reports 5.1% revenue decline in Q2FY24

Himadri in five years will be a totally different company: CEO Choudhary

ICICI Securities Q3 results: Net profit jumps 66% to Rs 466 crore

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 results: Profit declines 22% to Rs 22.35 crore

Bank of Maharashtra Q3 results: Profit jumps 34% to Rs 1,036 crore

Bank of Maharashtra Q3 results: Net profit rises 34% at Rs 1,036 crore

HDFC Bank Q3 results: Profit up 34% at Rs 16,373 crore, GNPA rises to 1.26%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Himadri SpecialityQ3 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story