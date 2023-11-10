Home / Companies / Results / Hindustan Copper Q2 results: Net profit jumps two-fold at Rs 61 crore

Hindustan Copper Q2 results: Net profit jumps two-fold at Rs 61 crore

On the production front, the growth momentum has been maintained

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-run Hindustan Copper on Friday reported over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 60.70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period increased to Rs 392.55 crore, over Rs 234 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

In a statement, the company said the sales volume in the September quarter was higher by 49 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

On the production front, the growth momentum has been maintained.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, mine production in terms of copper ore has increased by around 13 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Also Read

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

Hind Copper gallops 18% in 2 days on management rejig; hits 52-week high

Government to exit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, but over an extended period

Govt may space out stake sale in Hindustan Zinc for 'best possible options'

Hindustan Foods Ltd to invest Rs 100 cr to in sports shoes manufacturing

PTC India Q2 results: Net profit rises 46% to Rs 202 cr on higher revenues

Shriram Life Insurance posts profit after tax at Rs 31 cr in Sep quarter

Tata Chemicals posts 32% drop in Q2 profit on weak demand, prices

Eicher Motors Q2 net profit rises 55% to Rs 1,016 cr on robust sales

M&M Q2 results: Consolidated net profit down 15% to Rs 2,348 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hindustan CopperQ2 results

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story