

In the quarter, the FMCG giant reported a net profit of Rs 2,552 crore, up from Rs 2,327 crore last year. The company also declared a dividend of Rs 22 per share. With the interim dividend of Rs 17 per share, the total value for the year is Rs 39 per share. Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reported a 9.66 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ending March 2023 compared to the same period last year. The jump was led by higher demand for its home, beauty, and personal care products.



The company's turnover stood at Rs 58,154 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company's revenue rose 10.9 per cent to Rs 14,638 crore during the quarter.



The company's total sales at Rs 14,953 crore grew by 11 per cent during the quarter. The company registered a YoY revenue growth of 19 per cent, 10 per cent, and 3 per cent in its home care product segment, beauty and personal care, and food refreshment products, respectively.