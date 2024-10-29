Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hudco Q2 results: PAT grows 52% to Rs 689 cr, income at Rs 2,526 cr

Company's total income rose to Rs 2,526.14 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,880.85 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Net profit stood at Rs 451.65 crore in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) on Tuesday reported a 52 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 688.62 crore for the September quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 451.65 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,526.14 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,880.85 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise, in the field of housing and infrastructure development.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

