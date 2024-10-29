Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cipla Q2 results: Net profit up 17%, income from operations at Rs 7,051 cr

Cipla
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Drug major Cipla on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,303 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024, driven by robust sales across markets.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,115 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Its total income from operations rose to Rs 7,051 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 6,490 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

"In Q2 FY25, we recorded a revenue growth of 9 per cent over the last year with a highest-ever EBITDA margin of 26.7 per cent driven by mix and other operational efficiencies," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said.

The company's 'One-India' business was impacted during the quarter due to a changed seasonal pattern. However key chronic therapies in the branded prescription business continued to grow faster than the market, he added.

The company's consumer health business grew at a strong 21 per cent year-on-year, Vohra said.

"With our concentrated focus on the differentiated portfolio, the US business posted a revenue of USD 237 million. In South Africa, we recorded solid growth of 22 per cent y-o-y in local currency terms, led by the private market," he noted.

Emerging Markets and Europe delivered a robust revenue growth of 18 per cent on the back of deep market focus strategy, Vohra said.

"Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in the future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front," he added.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

