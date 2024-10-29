Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Deepak Fertilisers Q2 results: Net profit soars over 3-fold to Rs 214 cr

Deepak Fertilisers Q2 results: Net profit soars over 3-fold to Rs 214 cr

The fertiliser maker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 63.45 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal year

Q2
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) reported a more than three-fold surge in second-quarter profit at Rs 214.07 crore on Tuesday, driven by strong sales growth across its business segments.

The fertiliser maker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 63.45 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose 12.7 per cent to Rs 2,753.59 crore, while total expenses increased 5.5 per cent to Rs 2,454.92 crore.

Separately, the company said it has appointed Subhash Anand, currently serving as President (Strategy), as its new President and Chief Financial Officer effective December 1.

Shares of DFPCL closed 11.1 per cent higher at Rs 1,256.05 apiece on the BSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Agrochemicals shares rally up to 12% on healthy outlook; Rallis at new high

DFPCL Q1 results: PAT surges 75% to Rs 200 cr, revenue down at Rs 2,281 cr

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on July 24

Deepak Fertilisers Q4 results: Net profit down 16% to Rs 215 crore

Deepak Fertilisers Q4 results: PAT falls 16% to Rs 215 cr on weak demand

Topics :Deepak FertilisersQ2 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story