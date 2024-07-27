Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IDFC First Bank Q1 results: Net profit declines by 11% to Rs 680 cr

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 10,408 cr as against Rs 8,282 cr, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing

IDFC FIRST Bank
The lender's interest income also increased to Rs 8,789 cr from Rs 6,868 cr in the same quarter a year ago | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 11:00 PM IST
IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported an 11 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 680 cr in the April-June quarter.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 765 cr in the year-ago period.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 10,408 cr as against Rs 8,282 cr, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's interest income also increased to Rs 8,789 cr from Rs 6,868 cr in the same quarter a year ago.

The gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 1.9 per cent of the gross advances by June 2024 from 2.17 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

The net NPA too declined to 0.59 per cent as against 0.70 per cent in the same period of the previous year.


First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

