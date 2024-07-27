Star Housing Finance reports 70% revenue growth in April-June quarter

Semi-urban and rural-focused home finance company Star Housing Finance Ltd (Star HFL) has reported a 70 per cent jump in its revenue for the April-June quarter on strong growth in interest income and commission fee.

Total revenue rose by 70 per cent to Rs 20.96 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 12.29 crore in the year-ago period, the BSE-listed company said in a release. Interest income rose to Rs 18.08 crore in the first quarter of FY25 against Rs 11.20 crore in April-June 2023-24.

Assets under management soared by 73.55 per cent to Rs 471.41 crore in the June quarter over the year-ago period. Disbursements were at Rs 61.23 crore in the quarter under review.