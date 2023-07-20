Home / Companies / Results / IndiaMART Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 78%, revenue from ops rises 26%

IndiaMART Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 78%, revenue from ops rises 26%

IndiaMART registered traffic of 254 million and unique business enquiries of 22 million in Q1FY24

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IndiaMART on Thursday reported a 78 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit in the quarter that ended on June 30 to Rs 83 crore from Rs 47 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations during the same period rose 26 per cent to Rs 282 crore from Rs 225 crore last year.

As compared to the previous quarter, which ended on March 31, the revenue was up 5 per cent from Rs 269 crore.

The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 77 crore in the quarter with an EBITDA margin of 27 per cent.

"We are confident about the continued growth and will continue to invest in technology and people to strengthen our value proposition further to accelerate digital adoption amongst businesses. Our sustainable cash flow helps us in making these investments towards building a strong foundation to leverage emerging growth opportunities," said Dinesh Agarwal, chief executive officer at IndiaMart.

Its consolidated cash flow from operations for the quarter was at Rs 91 crore. The cash and investments balance stood at Rs 2,394 crore as of June 30, 2023.
 
Moreover, IndiaMART registered traffic of 254 million and unique business enquiries of 22 million in Q1FY24.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

Little to cheer for in Q3 early bird results; non-BFSI companies lag

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Marsh McLennan beats Q2 profit estimates on interest income boost

Infosys cuts FY24 guidance to 1-3.5%; Q1 net profit rises 10.9% YoY

South Indian Bank Q1 net up 75% to Rs 202 cr; NIM improves by 60 bps

Persistent Systems misses Q1 profit view on rising employee costs

PE/VC investments into Indian entities down 23% in H1 to $27.5 billion

Topics :IndiaMARTRevenue collectionResultsQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story